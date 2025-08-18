Karan Johar is one of the renowned filmmakers in Bollywood with several hits in his list, including Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, among others. The director, in a recent post on social media, has hinted at his return to directing films in 2026 after a period of self-reflection. Soon after the post was shared, fans flooded the comment section and expressed their excitement.

Karan Johar's hints about return to directing, fans react

Karan Johar took to his official Instagram handle and wrote, "He Sun … the Sea…. The Clarity … The last year has been a year of internal reevaluations, revelations, and resolutions…. It almost feels like the onset of the 2.0 version of my life… where you value what you truly have and feel for, and the rest you slowly dissolve into emotional oblivion".

Also Read: Pushpa actor Fahadh Faasil reveals on losing the chance of working with Hollywood director Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu

The filmmaker added, “2026 is the year I will be back on set. A promise I have made to myself… because that is not only my happy space and place but also my only calling in life… to tell stories with all the prerequisites of good old-fashioned Hindi cinema… It’s in my DNA, so why run away from it …( or try to please a bunch of people I don’t know ). The above may sound like a melange of random thoughts, but it comes with so much clarity!” Seizing the moment, not just the day… Love you all", Karan concluded.

Fans took to the comment section to express their views. One user wrote, "Can’t wait, Karan! It all sounds totally clear to me… Can I just say..you are looking amazing!". Another user wrote, "Fought, Transform into our loudest victories". "Just make films in ur old style, KKHH AND K3g! That's what I need. And with SRK and Kajol, thanks", wrote the third user.

All about Karan Johar

Karan Johar, son of producer Yash Johar, made his directorial debut with the romantic-comedy film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Rani Mukherji in key roles. After the commercial success of this film, there has been no looking back.

Since then, Karan Johar has delivered several blockbusters, be it producing and directing Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Wake Up Sid, Kurbaan, My Name is Khan, Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu, Student of the Year, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Jigra, Nadaaniyan, and Kesari Chapter 2, among others.

Also Read: 7 Hollywood thriller films led by female lead