/Pushpa actor Fahadh Faasil reveals on losing the chance of working with Hollywood director Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu

Fahadh Faasil is one of the renowned actors in the South Indian industry and has worked prominently in Malayalam films. He is best known for his diverse portrayals and gained nationwide fame with his role in Pushpa, featuring Allu Arjun in the lead role. He recently made a revelation that he was in talks to star in a Hollywood project, but could not get on board.

Why did Fahadh Faasil miss out on his Hollywood project?

As per reports, in an interview with Cue Studio, the Malayalam star revealed that he was in talks to feature in a project helmed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Alejandro Gonzalez Iñárritu. He stated, "It was not like he rejected me, but it was the accent that he was concerned about. To perfect the accent, I was told to go to the US and stay there for three or four months."

He further stated, "But they weren't ready to pay for that. That's why I skipped it. Otherwise, I would have gone running. The commercial aspects of it wouldn't have worked out. I didn't feel that kind of fire for it to do so much for the accent. I spoke to him on a video call. It might be during that conversation that he also realized, 'Oh, this isn't the guy I am looking for'".

"Such things happen. There have been many films I lost during such meetings. All the magic in my life happened here in Malayalam. So, even in the future, if any new changes were to happen, I want them to come from Malayalam. I don’t think I will leave Kerala for that. If a project emerges that redefines me in some way, I want it to be in Malayalam.”

For the unversed, Alejandro Gonzalez Iñárritu is a Mexican Filmmaker and has delivered some of the popular films, including The Revenant, Birdman, Amores Perros, Babel, 21 Grams, and Biutiful, among others.

All about Fahadh Faasil

Born to filmmaker Fazil, Fahadh began his career at the age of 20 with his father's 2002 romantic film Kaiyethum Doorath, which didn't fare well at the box office. After a hiatus of seven years, he returned to films and starred in Kerala Cafe in 2009, and since then, there has been no looking back.

His notable works include Trance, Super Deluze, Vikram, Vettaiyan, Bougainvillea, Haram, Bangalore Days, Oru Indian Pranayakadha, and B Company, among others.

He produced and starred as Aloshy in the 2014 period film Iyobinte Pusthakam under his production company, Fahadh Faasil and Friends Pvt Ltd. Fahadh had roles as Mahesh Bhavana in Maheshinte Prathikaaram (2016), Indian diplomat Manoj Abraham in Take Off (2017), and Prasad in Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum (2017), with Maheshinte Prathikaaram and Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum winning the Best Feature Film in Malayalam Award at the 64th and 65th National Film Awards.