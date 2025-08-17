/From Holy Grail to Life of Brian: The best Monty Python movies you must watch

Whether you’re a lifelong fan or new to their comedy, these Monty Python films are the perfect place to dive into their world of laughter, madness, and unforgettable one-liners.
Monty Python is a cultural phenomenon that redefined comedy with their absurd wit, surreal sketches, and fearless satire. From the parody of the Holy Grail to the brilliant Life of Brian, the troupe’s movies continue to influence comedians and filmmakers worldwide.
This parody of Arthurian legend is filled with absurd humour, ridiculous knights, and unforgettable dialogue. It has become a cult classic and one of the greatest comedies ever made.
A sharp satire on religion and organised belief, the film follows Brian Cohen, a man born on the same day as Jesus, who gets mistaken for the Messiah.
A compilation of classic sketches from the TV series Monty Python’s Flying Circus, this film introduced their comedy to international audiences and remains a great starting point for newcomers.
A film featuring some of their most popular sketches performed in front of a live audience. It captures the troupe’s energy, absurdity, and how their comedy worked brilliantly on stage.