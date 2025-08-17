/Retirement? Tantrums? Savage #AskSRK replies that prove Shah Rukh Khan is the king of wit

Shah Rukh Khan is not only the King of Romance or Bollywood, but the undisputed King of wit, with no filter. The actor enjoys millions of followers across the world, and a single wink from him makes headlines. Time and again, the actor organises fun and interactive sessions on X, #AskSRK, during which he chit-chats with his fans and replies to the questions that come through on his feed. On Aug 16, the superstar again hosted the session, and this time, his responses once again had his fans screaming. Hours after he wrapped up his recent session, here are some hilarious and witty #AskSRK responses that you have to see to believe, including the one about his retirement.

Shah Rukh Khan on retirement

During an Ask SRK session on X, a troll told Khan should take a retirement from movies, and give a chance to new and young talent.

"Bhai ab umar hogyi retirement lelo dusre bache logo ko aage aane do #AskSRK (sic) [Brother, you've grown old now, consider retiring so that the new kids can move forward]," the X user wrote.

Giving a befitting response, the 59-year-old superstar wrote,''Bhai tere sawaalon ka bachpana jab chala jaaye…Phir kuch acchha saa puchna! Tab tak temporary retirement mein reh please (Brother, when your childish questions are over, then ask something worthwhile! Until then, consider taking a temporary retirement yourself)."

Shah Rukh Khan on throwing tantrums

One fan asked Khan about his epic on-set tantrum, which the actor denied, along with a fun remark for director Siddharth Anand, who is directing his project, King.

''SRK, what's the most epic on-set tantrum you've ever thrown and what was it about?'' the X user asked.

“Nobody allows me to throw tantrums on sets," Khan said, before adding, ''Nobody allows me to throw tantrums on sets. Now on King even less the director is so too strict and organised.''

Trolls or injury, which hurts most?

One user cheekily asked Shah Rukh Khan what hurts him more, a gym injury or online trolls. Giving a befitting reply, the actor said that words can never hurt him.