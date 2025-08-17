/7 Hollywood thriller films led by female lead: The Unforgivable, Black Swan and more

From Gone Girl to Black Swan to The Silence of the Lambs, here are a few of the movies you should check out and binge-watch.
Hollywood thriller films driven by female leads have showcased how they confront danger and thrill with determination. These films vary from action-packed to psychological narrative with women in diverse and powerful roles. Let's take a look at a few of the popular movies.
It follows the story of Clarice Starling, an FBI trainee, who seeks help from Hannibal Lecter, a psychopathic serial killer and former psychiatrist, to apprehend another murderer who has been claiming female victims.
The 2016 film featuring Emily Blunt in the lead role tells the story of Rachel, who often goes on lonely train journeys, sees Scott and Megan, and perceives them to be an ideal couple. But when Megan goes missing, Rachel gets dragged into the investigation.
Black Swan revolves around Nina, a ballerina, who gets the chance to play the White Swan, Princess Odette. But she finds herself slipping into madness when Thomas, the artistic director, decides that Lily might fit the role better.
The Sandra Bullock thriller tells the story of Ruth Slater, a woman who is released from prison after serving a sentence for a violent crime and attempts to re-enter society. She must try to put her life back together again in a world that refuses to forgive her past.
The film tells the story of Michelle, who finds herself in a bunker with Howard, a stranger who informs her that she is safe with him and that the world outside is uninhabitable. Left dazed, she decides to escape.
A classic Quentin Tarantino film, it revolves around a pregnant assassin, code-named The Bride, who goes into a coma for four years after her ex-boss Bill brutally attacks her. When she wakes up, she sets out to seek revenge on him and his associates.
It tells the story of those who, following the loss of their respective husbands in a police shootout, the widows of these criminals come together to execute a robbery that their partners were planning.