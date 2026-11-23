For thousands of young aspirants, government jobs are not merely employment opportunities; they represent dignity, financial independence and a way out of economic hardship. But years of paper leaks, examination cancellations and allegations of organised cheating have left Jammu and Kashmir's recruitment system facing a serious crisis of credibility.

There is a growing sense of despair among Jammu and Kashmir's youth. For years, thousands of young people have invested their time, money and energy in the pursuit of government employment, only to find themselves caught in a cycle of recruitment scandals, uncertainty and broken promises.

Sleepless nights, years of preparation and the financial sacrifices of struggling families are increasingly overshadowed by allegations of paper leaks and organised cheating. The examination hall, once considered the ultimate test of merit, has become a place of anxiety and suspicion. For many aspirants, the question is no longer simply whether they can clear an examination, but whether they will ever get a fair opportunity to compete.

In Jammu and Kashmir, where the private sector offers limited employment security, inadequate wages and uncertain prospects, a government job is much more than a monthly salary. It represents a family's hope for financial stability, a parent's dream of seeing their child become independent and a young person's opportunity to build a dignified future.

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Reacting to the latest recruitment controversy, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti called for a thorough and independent investigation, stressing that accountability must extend beyond those already arrested. "My point is simple: there must be a thorough, impartial and independent investigation. An operation of this scale and sophistication could not have been carried out merely by lower-level employees. The investigation must identify everyone involved, particularly those at senior levels. This is about the future of our children, especially open-merit candidates, who already face limited opportunities. Denying them fairness even in the limited employment opportunities available can have serious consequences for Jammu and Kashmir," she said.

The crisis of confidence in the region's recruitment machinery is not new. It became particularly evident in 2022, when allegations of large-scale irregularities prompted a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe, leading to the cancellation of major recruitment selections by the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB).

The cancellations affected 1,200 Police Sub-Inspector posts and 1,300 Junior Engineer posts, among other recruitment controversies, leaving thousands of candidates frustrated after years of preparation. Questions have also been raised about the functioning of the Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC). Official figures presented in the Legislative Assembly revealed that 23 cases involving the use of unfair means had been reported in JKPSC examinations over the preceding five years. Furthermore, 38 examinations remained pending, leaving thousands of candidates waiting for clarity about their careers.

By November 2026, aspirants had hoped that the recruitment system would finally regain public confidence. However, the Finance Accounts Assistant (FAA) examination held on November 15 once again brought examination security under scrutiny. More than 1.61 lakh candidates appeared for just 600 FAA posts across 493 examination centres, travelling long distances and braving the November cold in pursuit of a government job.

But the relief and anticipation following the examination soon gave way to fresh anxiety.

Jammu Police uncovered an alleged electronic cheating racket operating through four distinct modules. Wireless sets, mobile phones and Telegram groups were reportedly used to transmit images of question papers from inside examination centres, raising serious questions about examination security and the possible involvement of a wider network.

For thousands of honest candidates, the revelations were deeply distressing. Many had spent one or two years preparing for the examination, often amid financial difficulties and family responsibilities. Showket Ahmad, Vice President of the Jammu and Kashmir Students Association, said candidates were not demanding cancellation of the examination but a comprehensive investigation to identify those behind the alleged malpractice.

"We do not want the FAA examination cancelled because thousands of students have worked tirelessly for one or two years to secure these posts. We want a thorough CBI investigation to identify the masterminds behind the alleged scam. The youth of Jammu and Kashmir have repeatedly suffered because of recruitment scandals. We cannot allow another generation's hard work and future to be compromised. Recruitment must be based on merit, fairness and transparency, not money or influence," he said.

Beyond the alleged examination fraud, another disturbing aspect of the recruitment crisis is the financial burden placed on unemployed candidates.

According to official data presented in the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly, unemployed candidates paid more than ₹113 crore in examination application fees between 2023 and 2026.

Of this amount, JKSSB collected ₹89.49 crore through more than 18.36 lakh applications, while JKPSC received ₹24.42 crore through over 2.62 lakh applications during the same period. For economically vulnerable families, examination fees are far from insignificant. Aspirants often have to borrow money or rely on their parents' limited savings to pay application charges, purchase study material, travel to examination centres and arrange accommodation in unfamiliar cities.

Meanwhile, the arrest of 20 individuals, including six government employees, has raised further questions about the possible extent of the alleged racket. Jammu Police reportedly recovered cash, blank cheques and students' original documents during searches, prompting demands for a deeper investigation into the network.

Abrar Baba, Media Coordinator of the Jammu and Kashmir Students Association, said the investigation must go beyond the arrests already made and establish whether individuals within the recruitment machinery were involved. "While we appreciate the police action, the recovery of cash, blank cheques and students' original documents raises serious questions about the larger network involved. Those arrested may not be the only people behind the operation. The investigation must examine the role of JKSSB officials, CCTV footage, call records and other crucial evidence to establish where this network originated and who had access to the question paper. Accountability must extend to those responsible for preparing and conducting the examination, not just those caught at the operational level," he said.