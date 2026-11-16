/14 held as Jammu Police uncover suspected cheating network in JKSSB Finance Assistant exam

In a major crackdown on an alleged examination cheating racket, Jammu Police have detained 14 persons suspected of being part of a network that allegedly planned to help candidates cheat in the JKSSB Finance Assistant examination through the use of wireless communication devices.

The suspected operation was intercepted before the commencement of the examination following intelligence inputs about a possible attempt to manipulate the recruitment test by relaying answers to candidates inside examination centres.

Acting on the information, police launched a coordinated operation, deploying teams around several examination venues to keep watch on suspicious movements and prevent any breach of examination security.

The operation led to the apprehension of 14 suspects from areas surrounding different examination centres. Police also recovered a number of electronic gadgets, including wireless radio sets, which investigators suspect were intended to facilitate communication between individuals outside the examination halls and candidates appearing in the test.

The alleged conspiracy has triggered a detailed police investigation, with three FIRs registered at Domana Police Station under relevant legal provisions. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted to probe the case and establish the wider dimensions of the suspected network.

Investigators are now working to identify the alleged masterminds, establish how the communication devices were sourced and distributed, and determine whether any candidates or other individuals were part of the arrangement. The possibility of a wider network operating behind the suspected malpractice is also being examined.