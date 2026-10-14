/Koffee With Karan 9: Salman Khan says he will become a father someday, reveals why he chose not to marry

Salman Khan appeared on the ninth season of Koffee With Karan and addressed questions about his personal life, marriage and plans for fatherhood. The Bollywood superstar was joined by Karisma Kapoor on the couch, making the opening episode of the chat show memorable.

While Salman has largely kept his relationships away from the spotlight, he revealed the possibility of having children.

Salman Khan on becoming a father

During the conversation, when host Karan Johar spoke about feeling lonely without a partner. Salman said, "But you have kids, you have a mother. So, you are fortunate. I am lonely is when nobody wants to be with you. I don't think that people don't want to be with you."

When the filmmaker asked Salman whether he missed having children of his own, the actor said, "Of course, I will have children at some given point of time."

Karan went on to describe having children as one of the biggest blessings in his life. Salman agreed and added, "That's the most amazing thing, and I was really happy for you when you did that. So you can never say that you are lonely. You have two beautiful kids. They will grow up, have girlfriends and boyfriends. They will get married and settle down. They will have children. You will be Grandpa Karan."

Why Salman Khan has not married

Salman also discussed relationships during the episode. When Karan asked him about the possibility of having a life partner, the actor explained, "Nobody stopped me either. It's just that you stopped yourself, and I've stopped myself."

He further added, "So you cannot be complaining that I wanted this and the whole world went against me. And that is the reason why I could not be with a partner. I can't blame anyone else. It's my decision, and I am happy with that decision."

Salman Khan addresses his 'still a virgin' remark

The actor also revisited his much-discussed comment about being a virgin, which he made during an earlier appearance on Koffee With Karan. Asked about the statement, Salman explained, "That was a way of saying, Karan, that I don’t want to talk about it. You keep saying, ‘I am dating so-and-so person,' but you never know if this person is going to be in your life. Then that person goes ahead and gets married to somebody else."

Salman also recalled advice from his father, veteran screenwriter Salim Khan: "Since I was 16, my father has said one thing: ‘Yeh personal life tumhara bedroom hai, aur living room poori country hai. Jo aap living room mein bol sakte ho, poori country mein bolo, bedroom yahaan tak nahi aana chahiye (Your personal life is your bedroom, while the living room represents the entire country. Whatever you can say in the living room, say it in front of the whole country, but the bedroom should remain off-limits.)"