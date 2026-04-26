A month after a spiritual leader was beaten to death by a mob in Bangladesh, a Hindu temple caretaker Nayan Sadhu has now been found hanging from a tree. The man was missing from his home in southeastern Bangladesh for the last three days. Stern action has been demanded against the perpetrators in the case by a minority group.

The 40-year-old resident of Dohazari area under Sthania Upazila of Chhattogram district, was serving as a caretaker-cum-priest at a Shivakali temple in Khurushkul union in Cox's Bazar Sadar Upazila, Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council (BHBCUC) said late on Saturday, as reported by PTI.

Two unidentified men took Nayan with them late on the evening of April 19, and three days later, his body was found hanging from a tree in a hilly area on the outskirts of the village, according to the police and residents in the Cox’s Bazar neighbourhood.

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Sharp rise in religious intolerance and mob violence

Muslim-majority Bangladesh has seen a sharp rise in religious intolerance and mob violence since the 2024 uprising that toppled the government of former premier Sheikh Hasina.

In April a spiritual leader was beaten to death by a mob. Identified as Shamim Reza Jahangir, believed to be in his 60s, died from his injuries after hundreds of people stormed his residence in Kushtia district.

The mob reportedly was furious after an old video of the man resurfaced online that allegedly showed him claiming that those who wrote the Quran were illiterate and those who read it were worse off, reported AFP.

Mob attacks are frequently reported in the South Asian nation of 170 million people. At least 153 people have been killed in mob violence from August 2024 -- when Hasina's rule ended and she fled to India -- to September 2025, according to a report by Dhaka-based rights organisation Odhikar.