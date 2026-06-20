/Bangladesh Hindus protest alleged desecration of Lord Ram image by Islamists

Members of the Hindu community in Bangladesh held a large protest in Dhaka on Friday over the alleged desecration of a picture of Lord Ram in northern Bangladesh. As part of the demonstration, participants organised a torchlight procession and demanded swift action against those responsible.

Protesters alleged that a violent mob recently insulted Lord Ram by placing a shoe on a statue, an act they described as an affront to the Hindu faith. Community representatives also announced a series of future programmes, including meetings with the Prime Minister as well as rallies and public events.

From 5 pm onwards, members of various Hindu organisations gathered at the Shahbagh intersection in Dhaka. Students from different universities also joined the demonstration. Participants expressed anger over the incident reported from Palashbari in Gaibandha district, where a Ram temple project was under construction.

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Protesters said an 81-foot-tall statue of Lord Ram was under construction at a proposed temple site in Gaibandha district when a group of radical Islamists allegedly opposed the project, vandalised a photograph of the deity and threw shoes at the statue, leading to a halt in construction work.

While a case has been filed in connection with the matter, they expressed dissatisfaction that no arrests have been made so far and demanded immediate action against those involved.

Protest leaders also stated that they intend to construct Ram temples across all 64 districts of Bangladesh in the future.

The torchlight procession began at Shahbagh intersection and moved through Shahbagh square before reaching the National Press Club via Moteshwar Bhaban. Participants raised slogans including "Jai Shri Ram" during the march.

Earlier in the day, two separate programmes were organised in Dhaka by different factions of the Hindu Mahajot. One group held a human chain in front of the National Press Club, while another addressed a press conference at the Dhaka Reporters' Unity.

Meanwhile, the National Committee for Puja Celebrations announced a nationwide protest programme for Saturday in response to the alleged insult to Lord Ram.