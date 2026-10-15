/Hidden video recording device found on Australian Navy ship amid claims of secret filming

A hidden video recording device has been discovered inside a cabin aboard an Australian Navy ship, triggering an investigation by the Australian Defence Force (ADF). The device was found on Sunday aboard HMAS Leeuwin in Cairns, Queensland, the ADF confirmed. The confirmation followed concerns raised in parliament by independent Australian senator Jacqui Lambie, a former military veteran and defence advocate. Lambie said she had been contacted by personnel who alleged that concealed cameras have recently been found in the female sailors' showers facilities.

Australia's Defence Department has not confirmed whether the device was discovered in a female-only area. The incident has been referred to the Joint Military Police Unit for investigation. Speaking in the Australian Senate on Wednesday, Lambie raised concerns about the circumstances surrounding the discovery and the possibility that recordings may have been shared without the knowledge of those filmed.

“I was also told this had occurred recently and prevented the vessel from sailing while investigations were ongoing. Even more disturbing are claims that footage from these cameras may have been uploaded online before the cameras were discovered. How many of our female sailors have unknowingly been recorded in their most private moments? How much footage has been distributed online so far, retained or uploaded without knowledge or consent? These are the questions today I ask navy."

Later on Wednesday, the Defence Department confirmed that it had been notified of a video recording device found in a cabin aboard HMAS Leeuwin. However, it did not disclose the precise location where the device was discovered. "Defence takes this incident extremely seriously and does not tolerate unacceptable behaviour in any form," the department said in its statement. "The ship remained alongside to enable the investigation and ensure immediate support was provided to members of the ship's crew. The welfare of individuals remains Defence's priority, and support is ongoing.