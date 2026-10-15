/Broke Your iPhone Duo? Here’s how much screen repair could cost

Buying Apple’s first foldable iPhone could cost Rs 2,99,900 in India. But damaging its main screen could mean paying another Rs 1,49,900 for a repair more than the price of a new iPhone 17.

Apple’s estimated repair prices for the iPhone Duo highlight the potential cost of owning a foldable phone. The outer display, back glass, camera and battery also carry substantial repair bills.

The iPhone Duo is scheduled to go on sale in India on October 23, with pre-orders beginning on October 16, according to the supplied information.

iPhone Duo inner screen repair costs Rs 1.49 lakh

The most expensive repair is replacing the main foldable display. Apple’s estimated price for the inner screen repair is Rs 1,49,900.

For comparison, the iPhone 17 starts at Rs 99,900 in India for the 256GB variant. That makes the inner display repair Rs 50,000 more expensive than a new iPhone 17. The outer screen is less expensive to repair, but still costs an estimated Rs 42,900. If both the outer screen and back glass are damaged, the combined repair price rises to Rs 55,900.

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Apple iPhone Duo repair price list in India

Here is how the estimated repair costs compare across the phone’s main components:

Component Estimated repair cost

Inner display - Rs 1,49,900

Outer display - Rs 42,900

Outer display and back glass - Rs 55,900

Back glass - Rs 20,900

Back camera - Rs 26,900

Battery replacement - Rs 24,900

Display cover layer Starting at- Rs 5,900

These figures are estimated prices supplied in the source context. The final amount may depend on the damage and the repair service selected.

Why is repairing a foldable iPhone so expensive?

Unlike a conventional smartphone, a foldable phone has a large internal display that bends at a hinge. Damage to this screen can therefore carry a much higher repair cost than replacing a standard outer display.

For buyers, the figures make accidental damage an important consideration alongside the phone’s purchase price. A protective case, careful handling and checking Apple’s available service coverage could help reduce the financial risk.