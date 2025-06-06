/Music legend Billy Joel recounts dark chapter of his life after brain disorder diagnosis

American music legend Billy Joel is one of the most successful artists of all time. The celebrity who was recently diagnosed with a brain disorder opened up about the dark chapter he faced in his life in a new documentary titled Billy Joel: And So It Goes.

Billy Joel: And So It Goes documentary reveals singer's lowest point in life

The documentary which premiered at the Tribeca Festival in New York City on June 4, showcased the singer sharing one of the lowest points he faced in his life. He revealed that he had attempted suicide twice in his early twenties. This was after his affair with a friend's wife who also left in a coma.

The veteran music artist's affair began when he was living with his bandmate Jon Small. His wife Elizabeth Weber and their child. Joel and Weber grew close with Elizabeth describing it as their relationship a 'slow build'. Weber and Joel later reconciled and married in 1973, and she then became his manager. They divorced on July 20, 1982.

After two more marriages, Joel fell in love for the fourth time. He tied the knot with a former Morgan Stanley executive Alexis Roderick on July 4, 2015, after dating for six years. He was 66 then and she was 33. On August 12, 2015, the couple had a daughter, Della Rose Joel. The couple's second daughter, Remy Anne Joel, was born on October 22, 2017.

Billy Joel's brain disorder diagnosis

American singer and songwriter, Billy Joel, has been diagnosed with Normal pressure hydrocephalus (NPH), a brain disorder. For the unversed, NPH, the brain disorder afflicting Joel, causes excess cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) to accumulate in the brain's ventricles, the cavities in the brain's chambers. The fluid works like a cushion for the brain and spinal cord. However, too much of it can trigger normal pressure hydrocephalus (NPH).

Post this, he had to cancel all 14 of his upcoming concerts across North America and England. His team had released a statement about his condition.

In February this year, while performing at his concert in Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut, Joel fell flat on his back after throwing his microphone stand at a crew member.