/Kashmir scholars oppose Waqf Board’s common 'khutbah' proposal, allege political interference in mosques

A controversy has erupted in Jammu and Kashmir over the Jammu and Kashmir Waqf board’s reported proposal to introduce a common Khutbah (Friday sermon) at shrines, Jamia Masjids and other institutions under its administration. The move has triggered strong opposition from Muftis, Imams, Islamic scholars and political leaders, who have raised concerns over religious autonomy and alleged political interference in mosque affairs.

The controversy centres on reports that a core committee of Muftis, Imams and Khateebs was formed to identify common topics for Friday sermons. Several religious scholars have alleged that the initiative could allow the BJP-RSS ideology to influence sermons delivered from mosque pulpits, while questioning the Board’s authority to intervene in religious matters. Mufti Mian Adil Noorani questioned the need for a common sermon, arguing that Islamic scholars and Imams have independently addressed social issues for centuries.

“Our scholars and Imams have been performing their duties excellently. What necessity has suddenly arisen now?” he asked, describing the proposal as interference in religion. While acknowledging the Waqf Board’s work in managing shrines and properties, Noorani said administrative authority did not extend to dictating religious sermons. He also expressed concern that the initiative could deepen divisions in society. “We want peace. We will not allow this to happen,” he said, alleging that the move could be used to advance a political agenda.

Islamic scholar Farooq Renzu Shah also questioned the proposal, warning that a centrally prepared sermon could undermine the independence of Imams. “If the intention is that a political party writes the sermon and the Imam has to deliver it, then this is completely wrong,” he said. Shah further questioned the Waqf Board’s mandate in religious affairs, alleging that its approach did not reflect Kashmir’s Sufi traditions. He also called for scrutiny of the religious backgrounds and past public statements of those involved in the initiative.

The Waqf Board, however, has denied issuing any formal order mandating a uniform sermon. Waqf Board Chairperson Darakhshan Andrabi said the discussions were initiated by Muftis and Imams themselves to address pressing social concerns, including drug abuse, delayed marriages and rising cases of suicide among young people. “There is no order at all. Whatever our religious scholars want, they should do in their own way. We have no interference in that,” Andrabi said. However, a video of a meeting circulated on social media in which Andrabi is reportedly heard saying that the common sermon initiative would be implemented from the following Friday. Critics have cited the footage to challenge the Board’s clarification.