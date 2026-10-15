/No more unidentified callers? Govt mandates caller name display from November 1

The next time your phone rings, you may no longer have to guess who is calling. The Indian government has directed telecom operators to introduce a system that displays the caller’s name alongside their phone number from November 1, 2026.

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT), in an October 13 circular, directed telecom service providers to roll out Calling Name Presentation (CNAP) on 4G and newer networks, including 5G. The service will be enabled by default, meaning users will not have to request activation separately.

The move is aimed at helping people identify incoming calls and could make it harder for fraudsters to operate through unidentified numbers.

How will the new caller ID system work?

CNAP will display two fields on the recipient’s phone screen: the caller’s number and their name. If the number is already saved in the recipient’s contacts, the saved name will appear.

For numbers that are not saved, the name recorded in the originating telecom operator’s subscriber database will be displayed for domestic calls. Incoming international calls, meanwhile, will be labelled “International Call”.

Telecom operators will be required to maintain databases linking subscribers’ names to their phone numbers and ensure the information is delivered securely. Under the prescribed safeguards, the caller’s name must not be retained through the system’s query-response mechanism once the call ends.

The rollout on 2G and 3G networks, as well as public switched telephone networks, will be considered separately.

Can businesses choose the name displayed?

Businesses and bulk connection users may be allowed to display a preferred name instead of the one recorded in their subscriber details. However, the name must be backed by a registered trademark or a trade name registered on the Goods and Services Tax portal. Telecom operators will verify the supporting documents before approving the request.

Users who have activated the Calling Line Identification Restriction (CLIR) facility will remain exempt, with their calling names not displayed.

Why is the government introducing CNAP?