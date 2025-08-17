/Malaika Arora on divorce with Arbaaz Khan, co-parenting and choosing happiness, says, ''comes with its own challenges'

Malaika Arora is talking about her broken marriage, co-parenting son Arhaan Khan, being raised by a single mother, and taking the responsibilities from a very young age. Malaika, a well-known name in the film industry, has carved out a space for herself through hard work and passion. In 2016, Malaika and Arbaaz Khan officially parted ways, ending their two-decade-long marriage. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the actress opened up about her divorce, saying that how she was judged for her decision.

Malaika on broken marriage with Arbaaz Khan, and co-parenting son.

Malaika talked about her broken marriage, saying that she would have loved her marriage to last forever. But it didn't happen. Despite all the hardships, Arora still has faith in love.

Speaking to Pinkvilla, Arora said,"I would have loved for my marriage to be forever, but that didn't happen. But that doesn't mean I have lost faith in

love, or that doesn't mean what I have done is a huge mistake. It doesn't mean I could have changed the course of my life, no! Things that have been meant to happen, happened."

She added, "There were many situations where one tries to work on things to make sure something good comes out. But I think it came to a point where we decided that ye nahi chalne wala hai. (This is not going to work)."

Explaining further, the actress said that she was not happy in her marriage. Still, her decision to divorce was labelled as “selfish.”

"People think it's wrong to put yourself first. 'How can you put yourself first? You have to put your child, family first.' What is wrong or harm about putting yourself first?" she explained.

''That may be selfish to you. I did what I felt. It is hard for people to understand how can you put yourself first. Yes, I did. That decision today has helped me to be a better person. I have become more at ease with myself, I'm in a happier space. Not just that, my kid is in a much better and happier space. I don't think he would have wanted to be in a space where things are not conducive," she added.

During the conversation, Arora opened up about co-parenting with Khan, saying that it ''comes with its own challenges.''