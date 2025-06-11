/Arbaaz Khan, 57, expecting a baby with wife Sshura Khan

Actor-filmmaker Arbaaz Khan is all set to embrace fatherhood once again. Arbaaz and his wife, make-up artist Sshura Khan are all set to become parents. Arbaaz confirmed the news of his wife’s pregnancy to a news portal recently. The couple got married in December 2023.



In an interview with Etimes, Arbaaz Khan, 57, spoke about Sshura Khan, 35, expecting their first child. "Yes, it is there. I'm not denying that information because right now it's something that is out there, my family knows about it. People have got to know about it, and it's fine. It's pretty evident also. It's a very exciting time in both our lives. We are happy and excited. We're going to welcome this new life into our lives." Arbaaz’s comments comes after several Paparazzi accounts have been speculating Sshura’s pregnancy for a while now. Sshura’s exact due date is not known yet.

Arbaaz Was earlier married to VJ-dancer-fitness expert Malaika Arora. They got divorced in 2019 after 20 years of marriage. The former couple share a son- Arhaan who is 22.

Talking about becoming a father again, the actor said, "It's a fresh new feeling for me all over again. I'm excited. I'm happy and I'm looking forward to it. It's just giving me a new sense of happiness or responsibility. I'm kind of liking that.”



Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan got married in an intimate wedding ceremony in 2023. Sshura shared a set of happy pictures on Instagram on the couple’s first anniversary.

In the caption, she wrote, "Happy Anniversary Arbaazzz. My love, every day with you feels like a blessing. You are my safe haven, my greatest joy, and the best part of my life. I am so grateful for your love, your strength, and the way you make every moment so special. You make my world brighter, and my heart fuller. Here's to many more years of laughter, love, and unforgettable memories together. Thank you for being you. Alhamdulillah blessed with the best.”