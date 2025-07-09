/McDonalds, journalism, TV bahu and then Union ministry- The rise of Smriti Irani

Ekta Kapoor’s show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi changed the trajectory of Smriti Malhotra Irani’s career. Not only did the show catapult her to superstardom, but the show itself changed Indian Television forever. In an earlier interview, Smriti Irani recalled that it was an astrologer who had recommended her name to Ekta Kapoor. The producer was a regular visitor of the said astrologer who had also met Smriti. The actress was offered Rs 1800 a day when the show started, which the actress felt was a ransom amount considering her meagre salary at that time. She subsequently starred in Kya Hadsaa Kya Haqeeqat, Ek Thi Nyaaka, Virudh and more but none of these shows created as much buzz as Kyunki. While Kyunki was the show that made her a star, it was not her debut performance. Smriti Irani made her debut with TV series Aatish and Hum Hain Kal Aaj Aur Kal.