/Friday OTT Releases (24 October, 2025): Watch upcoming movies and TV shows on Netflix, Amazon Prime, JioHotstar and more

This Friday (24 October 2025), multiple movies and TV shows are lined up for release, promising a binge-worthy weekend ahead that will be packed with the utmost drama, action, and emotion. So, gear up to embark on a journey with amazing releases that will definitely bring joy.
From Param Sundari to The Kardashians, numerous upcoming releases are making their way to OTT this Friday, bringing a fresh wave of twists and turns in the storylines. If you are into thrillers or melodramas or find your interest in any other genre, there’s definitely something for every mood. Here is the list of digital drops for this week.
Where to watch: Netflix
The Indian mythology drama of the epic war continues in this animated retelling of the Mahabharata. The series portrays the epic conflict between the Pandava brothers over the throne of Hastinapur.
Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar
The popular reality TV show has garnered immense popularity over its past six seasons and is now releasing a new sequel, bringing more headlines for its audience with gossip, drama, and entertainment. The seventh season will focus on two families, the Kardashians and Jenners, along with their day-to-day life and hustle.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Directed by Ron Howard, the movie revolves around the story of a group of European settlers who try to build a new society on a remote island in the Galapagos, in the early 19th century. It focuses on the real-life events chronicled in the documentary The Galapagos Affair: Satan Came to Eden.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
After the theatrical release, the movie is making its appearance digitally. The plot of the movie centres on two individuals named Param (Siddharth Malhotra) and Sundari (Jahnvi Kapoor), who unexpectedly fall in love with each other despite their diverse backgrounds, as one is from North and the other from South.
Where to watch: Netflix
A thriller drama focuses on the radars at Fort Greely, Alaska, that detect a nuclear missile around the perimeter. The president and his escorts stood up to protect the people in a limited period of time, as they had to try to shoot down the missile before it reached Chicago and ruined everything.