/Piyush Pandey, the creative genius behind iconic Indian advertisments, passes away at 70

It’s the end of an era as Priyush Pandey, often called the architect of Indian advertising, has passed away. Pandey died on Thursday at the age of 70. The creative visionary transformed Indian advertising in the 1990s and set a template that is emulated nearly four decades on.

For over four decades, Pandey stood as the face of Ogilvy India - and of Indian advertising itself. Pandey, with his trademark moustache and booming laugh, was known to have a deep understanding of the Indian consumer and created ads, which were deeply rooted in Indian ethics. The ads became iconic and moved things in Indian advertising, which, before Pandey, was restricted to only an English-speaking audience.

Early beginnings of Piyush Pandey

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Born in Jaipur, Pandey’s first tryst with advertising came early, when he and his brother Prasoon voiced radio jingles for everyday products. Before joining Ogilvy in 1982, he dabbled in cricket, tea tasting, and construction work. But it was at Ogilvy that he found his calling - and went on to redefine Indian advertising.

Pandey is credited with iconic ads which were deeply rooted in Indian sentiments. At 27, he had entered an industry which was dubbed as elitist and strictly English-speaking. It was Pandey who was able to mould a new structure and gave India campaigns like Asian Paints’ “Har khushi mein rang laaye”, Cadbury’s “Kuch Khaas Hai”, Fevicol’s iconic “Egg” film.

Most of the ads created by Pandey became part of daily conversation and subsequently an essential part of pop culture.

Awards and adulations

Under his leadership, Ogilvy India became one of the most awarded agencies in the world. In 2018, he and his brother Prasoon Pandey became the first Asians to receive the Lion of St. Mark - Cannes Lions’ lifetime achievement honour — for elevating Indian creativity on the global stage.