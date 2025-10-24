/Alia Bhatt to enter Maddock Horror Comedy Universe with Chamunda? Amar Kaushik ANSWERS



With Stree, Bhediya, Munjya, and now Thama, the world of Maddock’s horror-comedy is expanding, with each movie continuing to win hearts and achieve big numbers at the box office. Following the release of Rashmika Mandanna and Ayushmann Khurrana's vampire saga, the makers of the universe have unveiled the fresh lineup of movies set to further explore the supernatural world.

Amidst all this, rumors have been circulating about Alia Bhatt possibly making her debut in the universe with the movie Chamunda, scheduled to release in 2026.

Alia Bhatt to enter Maddock Horror Comedy Universe with Chamunda?

Add WION as a Preferred Source

While there is no official confirmation on whether Bhatt has been roped in as the female lead for the upcoming movie, Stree director Amar Kaushik recently addressed the rumors.

Speaking to Filmfare, Kaushik neither denied nor confirmed Bhatt’s rumored collaboration with Chamunda, saying,“Everything is on the timeline. When it happens, everyone will know. I am not denying or accepting anything right now. Everything is on the timeline.''

He added further, We only focus on the story and think about the casting later. We don't write the script or story based on the cast. Thankfully, that does not happen here.”.

The eighth installment in the franchise is reportedly set to star Bhatt in the lead role opposite Akshay Kumar, who will reprise his role from Stree 2. The movie is set to release in December 2027.

Talking about the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe, Kaushik said that the bar will be raised with the upcoming movies.

MHCU releases after Thama

The Maddock Horror Comedy Universe has unveiled its lineup for the next year. After Thama, the next chapter the audience will witness is Shakti Shalini, reportedly starring Aneet Padda.

Complete line-up of movies post Thama:

2026 release calendar

Chamunda

Shakti Shalini

Bhediya 2



2027 release calendar

Maha Munjya

Pehla Mahayudh