/Alok Nath, Shreyas Talpade named in Rs 5 Crore in investment scam: Report

Bollywood actor Shreyas and Alok Nath have been reportedly named in an investment fraud complaint in UP's Bhagpat. According to the reports, a fraud case has been registered against 22 individuals, including two actors.

Shreyas and Alok are renowned actors in the Hindi film industry and have been actively working in it.

The fraud news, involving the names of the two actors, came to light on Friday (Oct 24).

According to reports, over 500 people in Baghpat, UP, have been scammed out of Rs 5 crore in an investment scheme that promised to double their money in five years.



The fraud has been allegedly done by Loni Urban Multi-State Credit and Thrift Cooperative Society, the two companies, which have been accused eliciting people to do investment.