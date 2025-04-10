Chhaava OTT release: When And Where To Watch Vicky Kaushal's Film

Vicky Kaushal's period drama received outstanding reviews from both critics and audiences for its compelling storytelling and performances
Chhaava is set to premiere on Netflix on April 11, allowing a wider audience to experience its tale of courage and glory.
The movie features an ensemble cast, including Rashmika Mandanna, Akshay Khanna, Vineet Kumar Singh, and Ashutosh Rana, alongside Vicky Kaushal in the lead role
Chhaava is a historical epic that narrates the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Shivaji Maharaj, highlighting his battles against the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb
The film is praised for its earnest presentation, gripping storytelling, and powerful background score However, it presents numerous historical events and characters, which might be challenging for viewers unfamiliar with Maratha history.
With its upcoming release on Netflix, Chhaava is expected to reach a global audience, allowing more viewers to appreciate its portrayal of historical events and cultural significance
The film, released on February 14, has become the highest-grossing movie of the year so far, earning an impressive Rs 598.50 crore (Rs 5.8 billion) at the Indian box office, making it the seventh highest-grossing film in the country.
