/Bigg Boss 19: Actor Anuj Sachdeva comes out in support of friend Gaurav Khanna-Here's what we know

Bigg Boss 19 has been garnering attention; be it for fights, arguments, tasks, or captaincy, the contestants are not leaving any stone unturned to win the reality show. Amid all of this, TV actor Anuj Sachdeva, who is a good friend of contestant Gaurav Khanna, came out in support of him and criticized Amaal Mallik. Let's delve into knowing more details.

What did Anuj Sachdeva say about Gaurav Khanna?

Anuj Sachdeva took to his Instagram handle to share a video about allegations of Gaurav Khanna being fake. In the clip, he stated, "I want to tell everyone who is saying that he is not nice and pretending to be nice for the past four months. I have known for 15 years. It is a surprise to you all that this man is exactly like that."

He further said, “Unfortunately, for contestants like Farhana, Amaal, and Shehbaz, for them it is a surprise. Maybe they never came across a righteous man in their lives. But I can vouch for Gaurav. No man can act for over 3-4 months, no matter how big an actor he is. So, you people are testing his patience.”

"He is a well-deserving winner, whether he picks the trophy or not. He deserves to be where he is. And he is not going to lose. It's funny that a man like Amaal (Mallik), who talks about his legacy, surprisingly uses abusive language about women and speaks ill of someone's mother. He has done it repeatedly. This is called upbringing. So it doesn't happen to a man with an ordinary legacy," he added.

Who are the top contestants in the house? What's the latest update?

The top contestants of Bigg Boss 19 are Gaurav, Pranit, Amaal, Ashnoor, Kunickaa, Tanya, Farhana, Malti, and Shehbaaz. Director Rohit Shetty, who was a guest hosting the show, revealed that the votes for the nominated contestants will be carried forward in the upcoming episodes. For the unversed, eight contestants were nominated for eviction from the reality show.

