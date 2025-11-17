/K-drama The Remarried Empress sparks controversy over Ju Ji Hoon's costume; Here's why

Upcoming South Korean romantic show The Remarried Empress, which is scheduled to premiere in 2026, is creating quite a buzz ever since the first glimpse of all the characters was showcased to the audience. But the costume of Ju Ji Hoon, who will be playing one of the pivotal roles in the show, has sparked controversy. Let's delve into it to know more details.

\What is the controversy all about, Ju Ji Hoon's costume?

The costume of Ju Ji Hoon from the first images of the show has drawn criticism because it consists of a medal which resembles a Nazi-era decoration, prompting the production company Studio N to issue an apology.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The Studio N, a subsidiary of Naver Webtoon, apologised and delivered to Korean media OSEN by stating, "We sincerely apologise for the discomfort caused by the costume prop in question. It recognises the seriousness of the matter and will take careful and thorough follow-up measures to prevent recurrence."

Soon, it became the topic of discussion on social media, and many gave their views. One user wrote, "You can't be serious." Another user wrote, "The production company acknowledged their negligence in inspecting the props and promised follow-up measures. However, it has not yet been decided whether the entire scene involving the props will be reshot or whether only the props will be edited out." “When Nazis occupied Korea,” wrote the third user.

All about The Remarried Princess

The Remarried Princess is written by Yeo Ji-na and Hyun Choong Yeol and directed by Jo Soo Won. Produced under Studio N, it stars Shin Min Ah, Ju Ji Hoon, Lee Jong Suk, and Lee Se Young, among others.

Also Read: Akon faces harassment on stage by fans at Bengaluru concert