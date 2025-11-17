Singer Akon, who made everyone groove to Chammak Challo, returned to India to perform in three cities. However, his concerts are garnering attention for all the wrong reasons. After Delhi, the Grammy-nominated global hitmaker was performing in Bengaluru. However, Akon faced harassment while performing, sparking disappointment among netizens.

Akon harassed on stage at a concert in Bengaluru?

While his performance in Bengaluru was shared, a video captured by a social media user showed Akon interacting with the front-row fans while singing his popular collaboration with David Guetta, Sexy B****. However, as he moved a bit closer to the VIP barricade, people nearby started tugging at his fans, which left him uncomfortable.

But Akon maintained his composure throughout his performance. Many netizens took to the social media platform to condemn those for the action towards Akon. One user wrote, "This goes beyond a click of civic sense. It's harassment. It's sad to see such a lack of public decorum, regardless of the generation. It overshadows the entire event.

Another user wrote, "Zero respect, zero boundaries, and zero sense. Bangalore is supposed to have some of the most mature crowds, but moments like this make it look like nobody knows how to behave anymore." “That's not just zero civic sense – that's straight up harassment. Excitement is one thing, but yanking an artist's pants? Come on, Bengaluru, do better. Akon deserves respect on stage,” wrote the third user. Before Bengaluru, Delhi had also faced backlash in regard to Akon's concert.

When organisers in Delhi were slammed by netizens

The highly energetic performance of Akon at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium turned into a storm of online outrage after netizens took to social media platforms to complain about poor visibility, sound issues, and disorganised crowd management.

Akon performed in front of hundreds of fans who were all eager to hear the hits, including Smack That, Lonely, and Chammak Challo, among others. The show was scheduled between 5 pm and 10 pm in Delhi. The Delhi concert of Akon took place at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.