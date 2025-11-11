/Akon's concert in Delhi faces backlash from netizens over poor management: 'Huge waste of money'

Renowned singer, songwriter, and record producer Akon has made everyone groove to the beats of songs, including Lonely and Chammak Challo. While India excitedly gave him a warm welcome, it was disappointed with the poor management, which included poor visibility and more. The concert in Delhi has now been faced with severe backlash.

Netizens' reaction to Akon's concert in Delhi

The highly energetic performance of Akon at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium turned into a storm of online outrage after netizens took to social media platforms to complain about poor visibility, sound issues, and disorganised crowd management.

One user wrote, "Dogs*** set up for the Akon concert by @district_india. What the **** is this setup? I paid almost 3k and can't see the stage; there's no proper place for me to stand. What a huge waste of my money. I spent the whole evening looking at a fucking screen."

Another user wrote, "Just wanted to give a shoutout to @district_india for organising a horrible @Akon concert! Thank you for ruining an experience for the millennials out there."

“Hi @district_india @Akon... I booked silver tickets at the Akon concert in Delhi happening today, and I mean, you can’t have trees and the sound system blocking my view? I’ve attended grub at the same place & had a better experience for sure. #districtbyzomato #akondelhi,” wrote the third user.

All about Akon's concert in India

Akon performed in front of hundreds of fans who were all eager to hear the hits, including Smack That, Lonely, and Chammak Challo, among others. The show was scheduled between 5 pm and 10 pm in Delhi. The Delhi concert of Akon took place at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.