Latest OTT releases this week: The Family Man S3 to Landman- Watch these 6 new movies and web series releasing on Netflix, Amazon Prime, ZEE5 and more

Vanshika
Edited By Vanshika
Published: Nov 17, 2025, 17:17 IST | Updated: Nov 17, 2025, 17:25 IST

Another week has begun. Luckily, it brings some major OTT releases that will surely help your week go smoothly amidst the usual chaos and hustle. Check the list below and plan your schedule around the upcoming new movies and shows on OTT. 

(Photograph: X)

This week has a compilation of some of the major OTT releases that will bring you into the entertainment. From the highly acclaimed The Family Man, to the star-studded family drama, Dining with the Kapoors and from the iconic Landman to historical thriller The Bengal Files, there's something for every mood. Take a look at the list and start preparing yourself for the amazing week ahead.

Dining with the Kapoors
(Photograph: Netflix)

Dining with the Kapoors

Where to watch: Netflix

Directed by Smriti Mundhra and created by Armaan Jain, a very new celebrity-studded drama, which brings the whole Kapoor family together, including Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Randhir Kapoor, Aadar Jain, and others. The family is embarking on a journey of a candid and humour-filled celebration of Raj Kapoor’s 100th birth anniversary.

Landman Season-2
(Photograph: X)

Landman Season-2

Where to watch: Paramount+

One of the most praised web series is coming up with its new season, set in West Texas. The show delves into a journey of a new storyline and the plot twist of Billy Bob Thornton, playing Tommy Norris, navigating the major consequences of Monty Miller’s death and the power struggles within M-Tex Oil.

The Family Man Season-3
(Photograph: X)

The Family Man Season-3

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Manoj Bajpayee, as Srikant Tiwari, is coming up with the new season of the show. The most-awaited show continues with the story of Tiwari to push himself to his extreme limits to save the nation while balancing his life between work and home life. This season is more interesting because a new face, Jaideep Ahlawat, is joining the show while facing off against Manoj Bajpayee.

The Bengal Files
(Photograph: X)

The Bengal Files

Where to watch: ZEE5

Directed by Vivek Agnihotri, the most enthusiastic historical thriller tells the strong journey of Shiva Aloke Pandit, a criminal investigator. His agenda is to dig deep into the fundamental rights and uncover bad deeds like corruption and communal violence in early 1946.

Ziddi Ishq
(Photograph: Instagram)

Ziddi Ishq

Where to watch: JioHotstar

A romantic-revenge drama starring Aditi Pohankar and Parambrata Chattopadhyay. The story revolves around how love becomes an emotional turmoil. The story showcases Mehul, a simple Bengali woman whose one-sided, uncontrollable and over hyped love for Shekhar Da takes her into a darker tunnel of vengeance.

Train Dreams
(Photograph: Netflix)

Train Dreams

Where to watch: Netflix

Joel Edgerton as Robert Grainier, an orphan who grows up as a railroad worker in the early 20th-century American West. The story showcases his tough life journey, which includes a tragic loss of his wife and daughter in a steep forest fire, which made him work all his life in the forests to create a new world for himself, which was full of grief.

