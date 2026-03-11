/'A random mail': Anurag Kashyap breaks silence on Epstein files mention

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has reacted to the controversy around his name appearing in the Epstein Files. Kashyap, in a recent interview, made it clear that claims do not bother him. He even dismissed the mention of his name as nothing more than a “random mail”.

Anurag on his name emerging in the Epstein Files

Recently, Anurag featured in an episode of Sit with Hitlist where he spoke about various aspects of his career and life.

During the candid conversation, he also addressed some of the controversies linked to his name, including his name emerging in the Epstein Files and the Income Tax raid conducted at his residence.

Asked about his name being mentioned in the controversial Epstein Files, he mentioned, “In a mail. In a random mail… We get invitations from Harvard, Yale, everywhere. I don't know. I have never been to Beijing. I have been to Shanghai in China once before 2014, I played recce in Bombay.”

He went on to joke that he sometimes thinks to himself, “Wow! What a company I have.”

About IT raids and breakup of Phantom Films

When he was asked about the IT raid at his house in 2021, Anurag mentioned that it had more to do with his then-production banner, Phantom Films.

“It had more to do with Phantom Films, because we got out and we split, and the valuation. What was there? What wasn't there? Who has it? Who doesn't have it? All that kind of thing happened,” Anurag said.

In 2018, Vikramaditya Motwane, Anurag, Madhu Mantena, and Vikas Bahl’s Phantom Films was dissolved after the directors called it quits after seven years of partnership. Founded in 2011, Phantom Films produced many critically acclaimed Bollywood films such as Queen, Masaan, Lootera, and Udta Punjab.

About Epstein Files

Last month, the US Department of Justice (DOJ) released a list of roughly 300 politicians, business leaders and public figures whose names appear in records tied to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The list includes current and former political leaders, celebrities, and business figures. Among those referenced are Donald Trump, Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, Bill Clinton, Hillary Clinton, Bill Gates, Prince Harry, Woody Allen, Kamala Harris, Mark Zuckerberg, Bruce Springsteen, Elon Musk, Pope John Paul II, Nancy Pelosi, Hakeem Jeffries and Beyoncé, among others.

Financier Jeffrey Epstein was accused of sex trafficking and abusing underage girls. Epstein reportedly died by suicide in 2019 in a Manhattan jail cell while awaiting trial on sex abuse charges of his own.