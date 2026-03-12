/Dhurandhar's FA9LA singer Flipperachi cancels his debut appearance in India; Here's why

Bahrain rapper Flipperachi, who became a household name in India after his song FA9LA from Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar went viral. He was scheduled to make his debut live performance in India with concerts in two cities, i.e., Mumbai and Bengaluru. The organiser of the shows has issued a statement.

Why has the debut show of Flipperachi in India been cancelled?

The official Instagram page of Saregama Official shared the news with fans just two days before the commencement of the shows of Flipperachi. The poster shared read, ‘In the light of the current situation in Middle East and Bahrain, Flipperachi will not be able to perform at UN40 this weekend.’ While we were excited to have him on the lineup, the circumstances make it difficult for him to travel at this time. We continue to look forward to an amazing weekend of performances and unforgettable moments at UN40."

With the cancellation of the shows, fans have to wait more to watch the viral rapper live in India.

All about the India tour of Flipperachi

After the success of his song FA9LA, Flipperachi revealed on Instagram this year in January that his first stop in India will be Bengaluru, at the UN40 festival which was scheduled for March 14 and 15.