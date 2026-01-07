/Is Flipperachi part of Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2? Fa9la singer reacts

With the release of Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar, not only the cast of the film, but singer Flipperachi as well is enjoying massive success. Popular as Akshaye Khanna’s (Rehman Dakait) introduction song, Fa9la has been booming in India. From reaction videos to dance clips, the song has taken over the internet as Indian audiences are introduced to Bahrain-based singer-producer Flipperachi, aka Hussam Aseem.

Flipperachi reacts to Fa9la's success

Recently, reacting to the overwhelming response, Flipperachi said that he can't believe the love Fa9la is receiving. During a conversation with India Today, he said, "To be honest, it’s crazy. My DMs are blowing up every single day. I cannot keep up with the people that are just tagging me for the song and enjoying and vibing with it. So it’s been a crazy, crazy time."

He further added, "I remember when they first told me, your song is booming in India, I was like, what?" The realisation actually hit him when the song became inseparably linked to Akshaye Khanna’s menacing entry in Dhurandhar.

Flipperachi on collaborating with Dhurandhar

When asked how the collaboration happened, the singer said, "They were looking for a song for Akshaye’s entrance, him as a villain. When they heard the song - the strings in it, the dark strings - they felt it was perfect. The call came in, the decision was instant, and we just thought, let’s go with it."

Is Flipperachi part of Dhurandhar 2?

As Fa9la continues to trend on social media, the singer has dropped a major hint about returning in the next installment of the franchise. When asked if he would be a part of Dhurandhar 2, Flipperachi said, “I was going to keep it a surprise, but I guess there’s something. I wouldn’t want to tell you everything about it, but yeah, there might be something.”

About Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar, which was released on December 5, 2025, continues to run at the box office and has reportedly crossed ₹1,200 crore globally. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the star-studded cast featured Akshaye Khanna, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, and Rakesh Bedi.