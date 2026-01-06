/Vijay's Jana Nayagan in legal trouble: Will the film release as planned on Friday?

Vijay's much-awaited Jana Nayagan has landed in legal trouble after the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) stated to the Madras High Court that the film will be examined once again by a newly appointed censor committee. This setback comes just days before its planned release on January 9.

This legal roadblock related to censor clearance arrived before the court on January 6, but the case was adjourned to January 7 as Justice P.T. Asha asked the CBFC to submit a copy of a complaint claiming that the film hurts religious sentiments.

The Madras High Court is reportedly set to examine the complaint during the next hearing.

What's the matter?

Directed by H. Vinoth and produced by KVN Productions, Jana Nayagan was reportedly submitted to CBFC on December 18, and a day later, the Examining Committee asked the makers to remove certain scenes and mute a few dialogues. As per reports, producers claim that all the recommended changes were made and the film was resubmitted.

The makers alleged that earlier, CBFC found the film fit for a U/A certificate. However, it was later referred to the Revising Committee as the board had received a complaint claiming the film hurt religious sentiments.

The producers asked the court how such a complaint could be raised when the film had not been publicly screened.

Additional Solicitor General A.R.L. Sundaresan, appearing for the CBFC, stated that the Revising Committee has the power to react to complaints and the board cannot be forced to issue a certificate within a limited timeframe, even if a release date has been revealed.

About the next hearing

Justice P.T. Asha has reportedly directed the CBFC to bring the complaint before the court on January 7, 2026, and the judge has asked the makers if the release could be postponed by a day to January 10 for the matter to be resolved. However, the producers have stated that the date has been announced already, and any change would cause massive financial loss.

Reportedly, with a budget of around Rs 500 crore, the film has already been creating a buzz. Advance bookings have opened in a few regions, with first-day-first-show screenings reportedly sold out at several single-screen theatres in Karnataka.

