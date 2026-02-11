Google Preferred
  • /Dhurandhar singer Flipperachi announces Mumbai concert; details inside

Dhurandhar singer Flipperachi announces Mumbai concert; details inside

Nikita Toppo
Edited By Nikita Toppo
Published: Feb 11, 2026, 18:38 IST | Updated: Feb 11, 2026, 18:38 IST
Flipperachi Photograph: (X)

Story highlights

FA9LA singer Flipperachi is all set to make his debut in India. The Bahraini rapper is gearing up to perform in Mumbai on March 13. Read details inside.
 

Flipperachi, who gained a massive fanbase among Indians with Dhurandhar, is all set to perform in the country for the very first time. The Bahraini rapper will make his Mumbai debut on March 13, 2026, at Phoenix Marketcity. The concert is produced and promoted by Eva Live and Zee Live, powered by Mastercard.

Flipperachi to perform in Mumbai

Known for his stage presence, raw lyricism, and genre-blending sound, the rapper is all set to provide the audience with an immersive live experience packed with high energy. Flipperachi rose to worldwide fame with his viral hit FA9LA that featured in Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar.

Flipperachi on his India debut

Sharing his excitement about his show, Flipperachi said, "India has shown me incredible love, and Mumbai is a city I’ve always wanted to perform in. The energy, the people, the culture-it all feels very familiar. This show is going to be loud, emotional and unforgettable. Mumbai, get ready!"

Deepak Choudhary, Founder and Managing Director of Eva Live, opened up on bringing the artist to India. "Flipperachi is not just an artist but a movement. His rise has been completely organic, driven by authenticity and a deep connection with fans. Bringing his debut show to Mumbai was a no-brainer. This city understands global music, and we’re thrilled to present a show that reflects where hip-hop is headed next," he said.

Speaking on similar lines, Gareth Eswin Thomas, Business Head at Zee Live, added, “Flipperachi represents the new wave of global hip-hop, where culture and music travel beyond borders. At Zee Live, our focus is on curating immersive entertainment experiences. Presenting Flipperachi’s debut show in Mumbai with Eva Live as part of our premium Supermoon offering is a proud moment for us.”

Ticket details

Apart from Mumbai, Flipperachi is also scheduled to perform in Bengaluru on March 14, 2026, at the UN40 Music Festival. Tickets will be available exclusively on District by Zomato, and the presale begins on February 14.

Nikita Toppo is an entertainment and lifestyle writer with a knack for spotting trends and weaving them into research-driven stories.

