/Elon Musk vs Christopher Nolan continues! Billionaire will make ‘historically accurate’ Odyssey film using AI-Grok



Elon Musk has long been against Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey. But now, he has claimed something that shows just how far his fight against this epic drama has gone. Amid all this, the Tesla CEO is ready to bring his own version of Homer’s epic, and this time, he will make it using the AI tool, Grok.

While the world is a fan of Nolan’s cinema, it’s Musk who has said that he will make a full-length, “historically accurate” film of The Odyssey, and that too using AI.

Elon Musk will imagine The Odyssey with AI, Here's what he has said

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Musk’s obsession with AI is something the whole world knows. But the way he has criticised Nolan’s period drama is also well known. Even now, when the movie is out and doing fantastically at the box office, Musk hasn’t stopped.

Active 24/7 on X, the platform he owns, Musk reacted to a user who shared a Grok-imagined scene from The Odyssey. Responding to it, Musk said that before the end of this year, Grok Imagine will make a full-length movie.

Re-sharing the post on X, the SpaceX CEO, wrote,''Before this year ends, Grok Imagine will make a full-length movie of The Odyssey that is historically accurate and true to the art of Homer.''