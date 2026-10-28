/IPL 2027: Zaheer Khan, MS Dhoni to hold crucial talks over CSK squad retention

Chennai Super Kings' new head coach Zaheer Khan met with the team management in Chennai on Monday (Oct 26) and finalised the support staff. Since parting ways with the majority of the backroom crew that served under former head coach Stephen Fleming during his 18-year tenure, CSK opted for a complete coaching overhaul. However, the bigger development is that Zaheer will meet with CSK veteran and former captain MS Dhoni to work on the retention strategy.



An Indian Express report claims that Zaheer and Dhoni will hold crucial talks in the coming days in Mumbai before the newly appointed head coach arrives in Chennai to have a first look at the team before deciding on CSK’s retentions ahead of the November 15 deadline. Following a disappointing season where CSK missed the playoffs, major roster changes are expected. Several key players could be released, allowing the franchise to enter the December 16 mini-auction in Goa with an expanded purse.

As part of the backroom overhaul, former England spinner and Surrey head coach Gareth Batty has joined CSK as an assistant coach, with former all-rounder Albie Morkel being appointed in the same role. Former CSK quick Mohit Sharma has been appointed as the new bowling coach. With the decorated IPL franchise set to hold trials next month, CSK will likely have its full support staff in place, with a formal announcement expected later.



In the meantime, CSK parted ways with batting coach and former franchise opener Michael Hussey, Eric Simmons and Rajiv Kumar, all of whom were part of Fleming’s coaching staff. Former England keeper James Foster, however, will continue in his role as CSK’s fielding coach. Foster has also joined Fleming at England's men’s national team as an assistant coach, but because the two schedules do not overlap, he will keep his IPL commitment for the next season.

Similarly, Sridharan Sriram will also continue to be part of CSK’s setup, with his role expected to be finalised later.