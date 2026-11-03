/‘We hit it very nicely’: Trump confirms US strike on Iran's strategic island despite midterm pledge of 'no attacks'

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (Nov 03) confirmed that American forces carried out strikes on Iran, describing the action as a "minor attack". The confirmation follows reports of limited, defensive strikes on Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz, a vital corridor for oil shipments that has been largely blocked since the war began in late February.

Notably, just a few weeks back, on October 8, 2026, Trump, in a post on Truth Social, had vowed, "We will not be attacking Iran at any time prior to the midterm elections to be held in the United States on November 3rd.” He had claimed at the time that the US was engaged in "productive discussions" with Tehran.

The latest US strikes on Iran announcement lands as America heads to the polling stations for the 2026 midterm elections that will decide whether Trump's party keeps control of Congress for the final two years of his second presidency.

What Trump said about the strike

"They built an anti-aircraft facility... As soon as it was completed, we hit it last night very nicely," Trump said during an interview on the Fox & Friends show. The Wall Street Journal first reported the attack, which appeared to be limited in scope.

US officials described the assault as defensive, aimed at preventing Iran from freely attacking commercial ships in the Strait of Hormuz. Iranian state media IRNA reported five explosions in rapid succession on the island, with some residents saying they saw two aircraft in the skies.

When asked about plans after the midterms, Trump said he is not "looking to, you know, kill lots of people, but if we have to, we'll have to."

Iran war and the midterms

Iran remains a key election issue in the ongoing US midterm elections. A Pew Research Center survey found 65 per cent of Americans disapprove of how Trump is handling military action against Iran, against 33 per cent who approve. Other tracking and regional reports put disapproval closer to 71 per cent, with nearly 70 per cent of voters saying the war was not worth fighting.

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