Indian game developers helped build the stunning and expansive world of Grand Theft Auto VI, the latest edition of the blockbuster video game series that dropped on Thursday (Nov 19). Having launched after a gap of 13 years since its last edition, the game broke records for sales and created a fan mania unseen before. More than 1,600 game developers from Rockstar India, the Bengaluru-based studio of the GTA game developer Rockstar Games, made a major contribution to GTA 6.

About Rockstar India Studio

The studio is based out of Whitefield in the south Indian city. Daniel Smith, the director of the studio, which was founded in August 2016, publicly expressed pride in the studio's involvement in GTA VI via a LinkedIn post, saying he was "incredibly proud to be a part of this amazing project".

Rockstar India is one of the largest contributing teams among Rockstar's global studios. Its roughly 1,615 developers make up a large portion of the more than 5,900 people credited with working on the game globally – more than any other single Rockstar studio.

They reportedly helped create the open-world environments and digital assets, particularly Vice Beach, in the game's fictional state of Leonida. The setting also includes the Vice City area, inspired by Miami, Florida, though Rockstar has not officially disclosed which parts of the game were made in India.

The Indian developers created the visual and environmental experience that the players explore.

Rockstar India – a studio of GTA developer Rockstar Games – had earlier supported Grand Theft Auto V and Red Dead Redemption 2 with open-world environment design and assets.

The story of Dhruva Interactive: Predecessor of Rockstar India

Before it became part of Rockstar India, many in the team were working with Dhruva Interactive, India's oldest game development studio.

In May 2019, Rockstar acquired Dhruva Interactive from Swedish publisher Starbreeze for about $7.9 million. Dhruva was then integrated into Rockstar India.

Rajesh Rao, the studio's founder, started a one-person multimedia business from home in Bengaluru in 1995 with a single computer and a dial-up modem, bought with seed money from his father and a bank loan. It shifted into game development in 1997, when Rao formally founded Dhruva Interactive, and became one of India's earliest dedicated game studios.

When Rockstar acquired Dhruva, it had roughly 300 employees specialising in art, level design and other production work. Many continued on projects during the transition, with Rao advising in the process.