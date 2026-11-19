An AI assistant may have spent an entire workday playing Grand Theft Auto VI without human supervision. An X user claims that Claude Code played the game for eight hours, completed four missions and even discovered a way to earn in-game money repeatedly.

The user, posting under the name starmex, said they gave Claude screen access and a simple instruction: play through the story and do not die. They claimed they did not write any code or create automation scripts.

However, the account has not been independently verified. No independently confirmed gameplay demonstration has established that the reported eight-hour session happened as described.

How Claude Code reportedly learned to play GTA 6

According to the post, Claude Code took around 15 minutes to learn the game's controls.

The user claimed that within two hours, the AI was driving smoothly. By the fifth hour, it had reportedly started choosing side missions, apparently deciding that improving its character's abilities was more useful before continuing the main story. After eight hours, the AI had allegedly completed four missions and found a way to earn in-game money. The user later claimed it discovered a method generating around $400,000 every three minutes and repeated it for two hours. These figures and gameplay achievements remain claims made by the user, rather than independently confirmed results.

How can Claude Code control a computer?

The claim draws attention to a feature that Anthropic has been developing: computer use. According to Anthropic's documentation, Claude Code can use screen recordings, mouse clicks and keyboard inputs to interact with applications on a computer. It can inspect what is displayed, make decisions and perform actions through the graphical interface.

The feature is designed for tasks such as testing applications, navigating software and interacting with tools that do not have direct integrations. It is not limited to writing code. This makes the reported GTA 6 experiment interesting. If the account is accurate, it would show an AI agent applying computer-use capabilities to a complex entertainment environment, rather than a conventional coding task.

Does this mean AI can play games independently?

Not necessarily. One user's account does not establish that Claude Code can reliably complete an entire open-world game without help. The reported session also does not prove that the AI understood the game's full story or mastered every gameplay mechanic. It may have relied on repeated actions, visual cues and trial and error.