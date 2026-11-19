The US Army has found an unusual way to encourage soldiers to stay in uniform: a four-day break to play Grand Theft Auto VI. And 43 soldiers at Fort Stewart, Georgia, have taken up the offer by agreeing to serve for another two to six years.

The incentive was introduced by the Army's 9th Brigade Engineer Battalion ahead of GTA 6's November 19 launch. Out of 130 eligible soldiers, 43 chose the special gaming pass, according to the report. The offer came on top of standard reenlistment benefits, which can include financial bonuses and other career incentives.

The unusual move has attracted attention because the Army has linked a major military career decision with one of the most anticipated video game releases of the year.

One soldier signs up for six more years

Among those taking the offer was Sgt. Jamire Smith, a combat engineer who agreed to serve for another six years.

"I'm all campaign. I'm all about the heist," Smith told Task & Purpose, referring to GTA 6's story mode. He joked that he had "24 hours to waste on it".

Smith said he had been close to leaving the Army. However, his company and battalion leadership helped him recognise that his skills were still needed.

He also received a reenlistment bonus of around $60,000 after qualifying to operate heavy breaching vehicles. The bonus was separate from the four-day gaming pass.

How the Army came up with the GTA 6 offer

Staff Sgt. Brittany Wolfer, the battalion's career counsellor, proposed the idea after hearing senior Army career counsellor Sgt. Maj. Celeste R. Spencer discuss a similar incentive on TikTok.

Wolfer described the offer as an "eye grabber". She said it was intended to start conversations with soldiers considering whether to continue their service, rather than act as the sole reason to reenlist.

The battalion commander supported the proposal. The incentive was available to eligible soldiers who signed contracts between August 1 and November 14, with the four-day pass timed around the game's release.

Another soldier had a more personal reason

Staff Sgt. Floyd Maxwell, a network systems and communications specialist, signed up for three additional years.

He told Task & Purpose that his late father had encouraged him to make the Army a career. He also credited the sense of family within his battalion for his decision.

The game itself has a military connection. Rockstar Games says one of its protagonists, Jason Duval, previously served in the Army before becoming involved with drug runners in the Florida Keys.

GTA 6 launches on November 19 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. For the soldiers at Fort Stewart, the release comes with something many fans would welcome: four days away from duty to explore the game's fictional world of Leonida.