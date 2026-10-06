/Trump approves firing squad execution for Nidal Hasan over 2009 Fort Hood attack, first since 1961

US President Donald Trump has approved the execution by firing squad of Nidal Malik Hasan, the former US Army psychiatrist convicted of killing 13 people at Fort Hood in Texas in 2009, the Pentagon said on Monday. Hasan's execution would be the first carried out by the US military since 1961. The 2009 attack also left more than two dozen people wounded. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has recommended, and President Donald J. Trump has approved, death by US Army firing squad for convicted terrorist Nidal Malik Hasan," Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell said in a post on X.

"The Secretary of the Army will set the time and place of the execution. Judgement day for Hasan has finally come," Parnell wrote. Hasan was sentenced to death by a military jury in 2013 after being convicted for the mass shooting at Fort Hood, which prosecutors said was inspired by Al-Qaeda. During his court-martial, Hasan represented himself. He called no witnesses, did not testify and did not attempt to contest the charges. His court-appointed defense attorneys had expressed concerns that he was seeking the death penalty.

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Fort Hood shooting

Hasan, a US-born Muslim of Palestinian descent, opened fire on November 5, 2009, at a medical facility inside the sprawling Fort Hood military installation. The base was a major staging point for US troops preparing to deploy to combat zones in Iraq and Afghanistan. Twelve of those killed were soldiers, while the 13th victim was a civilian. Thirty other people were wounded in the attack. Hasan was shot and partially paralyzed by a civilian police officer who responded to the shooting. During the trial, the court heard that Hasan opposed US military operations in Iraq and Afghanistan. He had also communicated online with Anwar al-Awlaki, an American-born radical cleric who was linked to Al-Qaeda and was later killed in a US drone strike in Yemen.

Rare military base shootings

Mass shootings are relatively common in the United States, but attacks at US military installations are less frequent. In 2025, a soldier opened fire at a US military base in Georgia, wounding five fellow service members before being tackled and arrested. In 2019, a US Navy sailor fatally shot two people and wounded another at a military facility in Hawaii. That same year, a Saudi military student killed three people at a US military facility in Florida.