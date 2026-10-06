The 2026 Nobel Peace Prize race has taken an unexpected turn, with the International Space Station (ISS) emerging as a potential contender alongside political leaders, humanitarian organisations and international institutions. The Norwegian Nobel Committee is scheduled to announce this year's Peace Prize winner in Oslo on October 9. A total of 287 eligible nominations were submitted, including 208 individuals and 79 organisations. However, the official list of nominees will remain confidential for 50 years. As a result, names mentioned in expert assessments, prediction markets and public discussions should not be considered confirmed nominees.

Why the ISS is being considered?

The International Space Station has attracted attention as a symbol of international cooperation amid growing geopolitical tensions. The orbiting laboratory has brought together astronauts and scientists from the United States, Russia, Europe, Japan and Canada, providing a rare example of countries with significant political differences maintaining cooperation on a shared peaceful project.

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According to Haakon Gjerløw, acting director of the Peace Research Institute Oslo (PRIO), the ISS represents an unusual example of geopolitical rivals continuing to work together. The station has remained continuously occupied since November 2000, making it one of the longest-running examples of international scientific cooperation. If recognised, the ISS would likely be honoured not for a single scientific breakthrough but for representing the broader principle that countries with serious political disagreements can continue cooperating on projects intended to benefit humanity.

Donald Trump in the Nobel Peace Prize race

US President Donald Trump is also being discussed as a potential contender for the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize. Trump has repeatedly expressed his desire to receive the award, while reports indicate that several political figures have nominated him. However, experts cited in recent assessments have generally viewed his chances as relatively low. The ongoing US-Israel-led conflict with Iran is among the factors that could affect Trump's prospects. Ultimately, the Nobel Committee's decision is independent of public statements or claims about individual nominations.

Other potential contenders

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has also attracted attention after taking a firm stance against Trump's tariff policies and calling for greater international cooperation. Carney's name has appeared in prediction markets and expert discussions, although there is no public confirmation that he has been shortlisted by the Nobel Committee. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Oleksandrovych Zelenskyy and Pope Leo have also been mentioned as possible contenders. Pope Leo, the first US-born pope, has repeatedly spoken about the war in West Asia, at times taking positions that have put him at odds with Trump.

Humanitarian groups and international institutions

Several humanitarian organisations and individuals are also being discussed in connection with the 2026 Peace Prize.

Potential contenders include Save the Children, Ukrainian children's rights advocate Mykola Kuleba, Sudan's Emergency Response Rooms and the Committee to Protect Journalists. International judicial institutions are also attracting attention. The International Court of Justice (ICJ) and International Criminal Court (ICC) have appeared in expert predictions, reflecting the growing focus on international law, accountability and efforts to resolve conflicts through legal institutions.

Nobel Peace Prize to be announced October 9