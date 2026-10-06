/New York declares statewide disaster emergency over measles outbreak. What's happening?

New York Governor Kathy Hochul declared a statewide disaster emergency on Monday in response to a measles outbreak, marking the first such declaration by a US state since measles cases started rising sharply in 2025. The state has also expanded the number of healthcare professionals permitted to administer measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) vaccines as infections increase in rural communities. "No ⁠one should get seriously ill or die from a vaccine-preventable disease," Hochul said in a statement.

New York recorded 108 measles cases this year through October 3, according to the governor's executive order. Of those, 92 cases have been reported since July 15 in under-immunized rural communities spanning 18 counties, significantly exceeding typical annual levels. Seven cases have been reported in New York City, while 101 were recorded elsewhere in the state, the governor's office said. Local health departments have administered more than 1,000 MMR vaccine doses in rural communities since July 15. Neighbouring Pennsylvania is also dealing with a rapidly expanding measles outbreak. The state had reported 977 cases and five deaths as of October 2, with most infections occurring in rural counties bordering New York, according to the executive order.

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Pennsylvania health officials said on Monday that the state's total had surpassed 1,000 cases, making it the largest measles outbreak recorded in the state in more than three decades. The United States is experiencing its worst measles year since 1991, with nearly 3,900 cases reported, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Under New York's emergency order, registered nurses can order tests for people suspected of having measles, while pharmacists can administer MMR vaccines to children as young as two years old.