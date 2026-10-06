/Houthis claim strikes on Riyadh airport, Aramco refinery and military sites with drones and missiles

Iran-backed Houthi forces in Yemen said on Monday that they had launched attacks against several targets in Saudi Arabia, including the international airport in the capital Riyadh, an Aramco refinery and military sites in the kingdom's southern regions. The attacks reportedly involved a combination of drones, ballistic missiles and cruise missiles, according to Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree. The strikes ‘targeted King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh’, said Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree, adding that ‘the Aramco refinery in Rabigh’ was also hit along with military sites and smaller airports in the south.

Earlier, the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen said on Monday that it had carried out strikes against ‘military targets’ belonging to the Iran-backed Houthis in Hodeida, a key port city on Yemen’s Red Sea coast. Coalition spokesman Turki Al-Malki said on X that naval forces had destroyed weapons depots, facilities storing booby-trapped boats and naval mines as part of the operation. He added that the coalition had also thwarted a planned attack targeting waterways in the southern Red Sea.

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Meanwhile, the Yemeni military said it had carried out more than 1,000 strikes and launched an offensive against the Houthi-held capital, Sanaa. The Saudi-led coalition, which supports Yemen’s internationally recognised government, said around 100 warplanes conducted sorties at dawn as part of the escalating military campaign.

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