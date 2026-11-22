Jennifer Lopez has been part of several memorable romantic comedies throughout her career, but her 2005 film Monster-in-Law remains a popular favourite among audiences. The actress has now sparked excitement about the possibility of revisiting the comedy, revealing that she and her co-star Jane Fonda have been discussing the idea of making another film together.

Jennifer Lopez to reunite with Jane Fonda in Monster-in-Law sequel?

During her upcoming appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, Lopez looked back at some of her earlier projects with host Drew Barrymore. When the conversation turned to Monster-in-Law, Barrymore expressed her fondness for the film, prompting Lopez to recall her experience working with Fonda.

Speaking about the veteran actor, Lopez described her as amazing and expressed how much she enjoyed working with her. She then offered a possible update about a reunion, saying, "We're talking about maybe doing another one." Her remark has opened up the possibility of another collaboration between the two actors. However, neither a sequel nor any production details have been officially announced.

Their association has continued beyond the sets of the 2005 comedy, with the two reuniting at public events over the years. Fonda also attended Lopez's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in 2013, where she spoke in honour of the singer and actor. The two were also spotted together at a pre-Oscars gathering in 2025. For Fonda, Monster-in-Law was also an important career project. In a 2015 conversation with Deadline, she reflected on how the film helped introduce her to a younger generation of viewers while marking a significant moment in her return to acting.

Also Read: Jennifer Lopez to headline Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2026 concert alongside Alex Warren

What is Monster-in-Law all about?

Directed by Robert Luketic, Monster-in-Law was released in 2005 and revolved around the complicated relationship between a woman and her future mother-in-law. The film featured Lopez as Charlotte 'Charlie' Cantilini, who falls in love with Dr Kevin Fields, played by Michael Vartan. However, her plans for a happy marriage become complicated when Kevin's mother, Viola Fields (Fonda), refuses to accept her son's choice of partner.