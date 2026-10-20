/'Ramayana is not just a movie...' Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and others unites in Hyderabad ahead of November 5 release

Ramayana, produced by Namit Malhotra and directed by Nitesh Tiwari, is one of the most anticipated films of 2026. With every asset, from its teaser to its trailer, the excitement around the film has been continuously soaring.

Apart from the scale, star power, and visual grandeur, what truly sets this project apart is its heart. From the very beginning, the team has approached the material not just as a project, but as a sacred responsibility.

In an industry where promotional rollouts are often driven purely by marketing schedules, Ramayana has chosen a path rooted in Indian culture, tradition, and spiritual significance.

Carrying this wave of excitement forward, the team organised a pre-release event in Hyderabad to connect directly with fans and celebrate the film's upcoming theatrical release across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Distributed in the region by Dil Raju’s banner Sri Venkateswara Creations (SVC), the project has sparked buzz among cinephiles. The cast and makers behind the film shared moments, behind-the-scenes insights, and their emotional connection to this journey.

Addressing a packed crowd with respect, Ranbir Kapoor captured the essence of the film:



“Jai Shri Ram! Greetings to everyone. Some stories do not need to be told because they live on with us. Ramayana is one such story. Ramayana is a wonderful journey that teaches us how to be a great father, a good son, a loving husband and a true friend. When you watch this film, it will not feel like you are simply watching a movie. You will undoubtedly experience something extraordinary. This is a film that inspires goodness in all of us. Namit Malhotra has brought this film to life with an extraordinary vision. ‘’

Co-producer and star Yash, who plays the role of Ravana, highlighted the collaborative spirit and passion driving the magnum opus: “Greetings to everyone. I met all of you two months ago and spoke about my work. Many of you came to watch the film with so much love. Some liked it, while others may not have. Regardless, you came with so much affection for me, and I thank you for that. Your love is what keeps us moving forward. We work hard to entertain you. Rajamouli garu, Prabhas garu, Ram Charan garu and NTR garu have all shown the world the incredible things our film industry is capable of achieving. This is my third collaboration with Dil Raju garu. To make a good film, you need a producer with genuine passion, and Dil Raju garu is one such person.''

Hailing his co-star, the Toxic star added, ‘’Ranbir Kapoor is a wonderful human being with no ego. He has a very good heart and has proved his talent through several remarkable performances. His portrayal of Lord Rama will also remain in everyone’s hearts. Namit Malhotra is a producer with tremendous passion. He wants to take Indian cinema to the highest level globally. When he shared this vision with me, I told him that I would play Ravana. I also told him that I wanted to produce this film. From that day until today, he has supported me immensely. He has cared for this film even more than I have. Getting Sony to release this film globally was not easy. Namit garu worked incredibly hard to make it happen. I hope every audience member and every fan showers this film with love. Thank you all for your affection.”