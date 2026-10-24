/Radhika Apte on why female-led films struggle at box office: ‘I’m not Alia Bhatt or Deepika Padukone’

Bollywood actress Radhika Apte is set to share the screen with Keerthy Suresh in the upcoming crime thriller Akka. Speaking about the challenges faced by female actors in India, Radhika shared her thoughts on the uncertainty surrounding women-led projects at the box office, especially compared with films led by male actors.

Radhika Apte on women-led films

On October 23, Radhika Apte spoke to PTI during a promotional interview for her Netflix series Akka in Mumbai. She said she does not choose projects based on whether they are released in theatres or on OTT platforms, leaving such decisions to the business side of filmmaking.

Radhika said, “I don't take a project based on whether it's theatrical or OTT. I don't really care about it. There are so many business decisions dependent on that; I'd rather be like, ‘Let the film come out one way or another.’”

She went on to highlight a major concern in Bollywood, where the theatrical box-office performance often pushes female actors to take on films led by male actors. She added that women-led films do not always guarantee a strong opening unless they feature actresses such as Alia Bhatt or Deepika Padukone.

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“With theatrical releases in the last few years, we don't know what is working or what isn't. A theatrical release in which I am the lead would probably tank, even if it's the best film. I'm not Alia Bhatt or Deepika Padukone, whose presence can at least create hope for a strong opening. I'm being very honest with you. That means I have to be in a film where men are playing the main roles.”

Radhika Apte’s work front

Radhika Apte was last seen in the Netflix romantic drama Lust Stories 3, in which she played Padma, also known as Paddy, the best friend of Shonali, played by Konkona Sen Sharma. As wives, the two women deal with neglect, loneliness, and a complete lack of spark or intimacy in their married lives. They then decide to swap their husbands.