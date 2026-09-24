/Radhika Apte recalls being unable to leave home after leaked clip incident: 'I was really scared'

Radhika Apte has revealed how a leaked intimate clip from one of her films left her feeling unsafe and unsettled. Radhika, while promoting her recent film Lust Stories 3 on Netflix, spoke about the complexities an actor faces while filming intimate scenes. Recalling a particular incident involving leaked scenes, Radhika revealed how she had felt unsettled and could not leave her home for four days, fearing for her safety.

In an interview with India Today, she said, “We were talking about being able to do intimate scenes, but once something I had done was leaked, I literally couldn’t step out of the house for four days. The problem is that it can come home very quickly. Your doorbell can ring, and somebody can be outside your house because they felt offended. So, it’s not that easy. It’s much more complicated. I remember my stylist telling me that her driver couldn’t stop looking at the clip and kept asking her, 'You’re going to her house?' My watchman had seen it as well. Things like that started happening, and it became very difficult to deal with.”



Radhika recalled feeling unsafe and asking members of her team to be around her and protect her if the situation escalated.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

She said, "I eventually called my driver and my spot dada and told them, 'There is a clip that has been leaked. Have you seen it? Because if you have not, I’ll send it to you. Watch it. If you’re okay with it, then you have to protect me. Otherwise, do not work with me. Here’s your salary; you can go'. And they both said, 'We will look after you'. I was really scared because I was living alone in an apartment at the time. So yes, it can get quite tricky," she added.

During the same conversation, Radhika also spoke about a professional decision she continues to remember. She revealed that there was a project she had genuinely wanted to do but eventually walked away from because of the political climate at the time. According to the actor, it was the first occasion when she allowed fear to influence a career decision, as she was concerned about putting her entire family at risk.

The actress admitted that she felt "ashamed" of the decision, but ultimately prioritised the safety of her family. She also revealed that filmmaker Anurag Kashyap had advised her to not take up the project.

Radhika Apte on balancing motherhood and work

Radhika Apte continues balance her professional life alongside motherhood. The actress and her husband, British musician Benedict Taylor, welcomed their first child, a baby girl, in December 2024. Weeks after giving birth, Radhika shared a candid picture of herself breastfeeding her newborn during a work meeting, setting the tone for her swift return to commitments.

In February 2025, Radhika attended the BAFTA Awards, offering fans a realistic glimpse into managing high-profile work alongside motherhood—including pumping breast milk during the event.