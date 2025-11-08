/Tisca Chopra’s Saali Mohabbat starring Radhika Apte to premiere on ZEE5

After an impressive run at various film festivals, Saali Mohabbat, the highly anticipated ZEE5 Original Film, directed by Tisca Chopra and starring Radhika Apte, Divyenndu Sharma, Anurag Kashyap, Anshumaan Pushkar, Sauraseni Maitra and Sharat Saxena, is set to premiere exclusively on ZEE5 later this year.



Produced by Jio Studios and Manish Malhotra’s Stage5 Production, the thriller-drama marks the celebrated designer’s digital debut as a producer, seamlessly blending his signature visual finesse with a deeply emotional narrative.

This also marks ZEE5’s fourth collaboration with Jio Studios, following the successes of Hisaab Barabar and Mrs., starring R. Madhavan and Sanya Malhotra respectively, and the recent Bhagwat featuring Arshad Warsi and Jitendra Kumar. The film also sees Radhika Apte returning to the platform after her much-loved performance in Mrs. Undercover.

After premiering at IFFI last year and the Chicago South Asian Film Festival this year, Saali Mohabbat invites viewers into a world where love blurs into obsession and buried secrets slowly unravel. The film follows Smita (Radhika Apte), a small-town housewife whose seemingly ordinary life descends into a labyrinth of infidelity, deceit, and moral ambiguity. What begins as a tale of domestic routine soon unfolds into a gripping exploration of betrayal, revenge, and the thin, treacherous line between truth and illusion.

Director Tisca Chopra shared, “With Saali Mohabbat, I wanted to tell a story that feels both intimate and unsettling — one that captures a woman’s gaze in a world full of hidden fractures and polite façades. I’ve always been fascinated by the quiet tensions that exist beneath the surface of relationships — the invisible power struggles, the unspoken expectations, the ways in which love can transform into something darker. ''