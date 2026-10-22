/Akka trailer out: Keerthy Suresh and Radhika Apte lock horns in a deadly battle for power

The much-awaited trailer for Akka is finally out. The glimpse of this upcoming female-led crime thriller draws viewers into a gripping world of power, ambition, and rivalry. Directed by Dharmaraj Shetty, the series stars Keerthy Suresh and Radhika Apte in lead roles. The newly released trailer hints at a face-off between two women, leaving audiences curious ahead of its OTT release.

Akka trailer out

On October 22, Netflix India took to Instagram to share the 2-minute-and-24-second trailer of the upcoming thriller Akka, along with a caption that read, “Ek karegi raaj, ek karegi naash. Pernuru ka itihaas badalne waala hai ❤️‍🔥⚔️ Watch Akka, out 30 October, only on Netflix.”

It opens by introducing Pernuru, a fictional town in South India where women have established their own powerful kingdom. Set in the 1980s, the series depicts a society shaped by women rather than male dominance, where they control the streets and fiercely defend their territory.

As the visuals shift, the clip introduces Keerthy Suresh as Bhawani, who is known as Akka. She is portrayed as a formidable figure who commands the women of Pernuru and rules its crime network with an iron fist. Surrounded by a loyal group of women, Bhawani appears determined to protect the legacy they have built over generations.

The trailer then introduces Rudra, played by Radhika Apte, whose arrival threatens to disrupt the established order. Unlike Bhawani, who already holds power in Pernuru, Rudra emerges as a challenger with ambitions of her own. It then ends with a promise of a high-stakes confrontation and fierce clash between the two women, whose contrasting personalities led them into a battle over the town’s future and throne.

About Akka

Written and directed by Dharmaraj Shetty, the series is set to premiere on Netflix on October 30, 2026. Alongside Radhika and Keerthy, the series also stars Tanvi Azmi, Mahesh Manjrekar, Anshuman Pushkar and Monica Panwar.

At the trailer launch in Mumbai, Keerthy Suresh and Radhika Apte spoke about their characters in Akka. Reflecting on stepping into the role of Bhawani, Keerthy said, “Bhawani is a woman who knows what she stands for and will go to great lengths to protect her legacy. What makes her interesting is that beneath her strength and authority are choices that are never easy, especially when the stakes are so high.”