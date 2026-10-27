/Illinois man charged with sending 'threatening notes' and mailing 'white powder letters' to Congress members

An Illinois man has been charged with allegedly mailing four letters containing a white granular substance to members of Congress. All four envelopes reportedly carried his name and home address. Matthew Unglesbee faces charges related to sending threatening letters containing the substance to three members of Congress. One letter included a handwritten note reading ‘HA HA’, while a fourth letter containing the substance carried the message ‘HAH enjoy the gift’.

Unglesbee faces two charges: false information and hoaxes, and mailing threatening communications. He is scheduled to make his initial court appearance on Monday afternoon. According to the FBI, Unglesbee allegedly admitted during an interview with investigators on Sunday that he had mailed four letters to four members of Congress after learning about other letters sent earlier in the month.

The FBI is separately investigating letters containing suspicious substances that have been sent to members of Congress and elections officials in recent weeks. Investigators said Unglesbee acknowledged that he knew recipients would perceive the letters as dangerous. During the interview, he claimed the granular substance was salt and said it ‘kind of looks like’ anthrax. He denied any involvement in the earlier mailings.